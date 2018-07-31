UAE, China accelerating knowledge transfer, exchange of expertise

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ways of accelerating knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise were the main topics of discussion between the Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR and the Ambassador of China to the UAE.
The meeting, which was held at the ECSSR premises, addressed means of developing cooperation between the ECSSR and Chinese academic centres as part of the think-tank's efforts to promote communication and openness with various research centres all over the world.
 
Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi and Ni Jian discussed as well the overall relations between the UAE and China and means of promoting cooperation through the exchange of knowledge and visits and organising joint activities and events.
 
Dr. Al Suwaidi praised the growing relations between the two countries and Ambassador Ni expressed his admiration for the UAE’s developmental drive.