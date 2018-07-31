UAE, China accelerating knowledge transfer, exchange of expertise

The meeting, which was held at the ECSSR premises, addressed means of developing cooperation between the ECSSR and Chinese academic centres as part of the think-tank's efforts to promote communication and openness with various research centres all over the world.

Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi and Ni Jian discussed as well the overall relations between the UAE and China and means of promoting cooperation through the exchange of knowledge and visits and organising joint activities and events.

Dr. Al Suwaidi praised the growing relations between the two countries and Ambassador Ni expressed his admiration for the UAE’s developmental drive.