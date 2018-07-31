Hamdan bin Mohammed issues two Resolutions

Executive Council Resolution No. 33 stipulates the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Imam Malik College with Khalid Jassim bin Kalban as Chairman, and Jamal Abdul-Rahman Al Madfaa’ as Deputy Chairman, and Ahmad Abdul-Aziz Al Haddad, Khalid Ahmad Al Shaikh Mubarak, Dr. Eisa Abdullah Al Hamiri, Eisa Nasser Al Serkal, and Ahmad Mohammed bin Mismar as members. The Board will serve a three-year term subject to renewal.

Executive Council Resolution No. 34 appoints Jassim Mohammed Obaid Al Shumaili as Assistant CEO of Housing Sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The Resolutions shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.