Emirates Post Group gifts first public issuance of UAE-China commemorative stamp

One such request was received by 8-year-young philatelist Asmaa Humaid Issa Alsuwaidi who contacted EPG through its social media channels. Asmaa, along with her sister 10-year-old Afra Humaid Issa Alsuwaidi, also an avid philatelist, were gifted the stamp by the Group’s Acting Chief Commercial Director, Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami and Yousif Mohammed Siddiq Al Khaja, Chief Happiness and Positivity Officer, at the Philatelic Centre headquarters located at the Deira Main Post Office.

"Asmaa was one of the very first registered philatelists to seek this latest commemorative stamp," said Al Qatami, "At Emirates Post Group we look for ways to encourage the art of stamp collecting. It is an educational, goal-oriented hobby that creates a community of diversity, as well as an appreciation for art and history. We are delighted to foster the love of stamps and as soon as the latest issuance became available for the public, we reached out to Asmaa and her sister."

The stamps are now available at Emirates Philatelic Centres across the UAE for sale at AED 3 and AED 13 for the First-Day cover sheets.