UNHCR: 20,000 families benefit from Emirati grant to support UN plan in Yemen

The remarks came during a meeting between Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, Ayman Gharaibeh, UNHCR's Representative to Yemen, and Jacqueline Parlevliet, Head of UNHCR Sub Office in Yemen, who praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and efforts in the country, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, which aim to provide food, shelter, water, electricity and healthcare to those affected, especially underprivileged Yemeni families.

Al Kaabi said that the UAE will help ease the burdens of Yemeni people, while pointing out that the coming period will witness more humanitarian programmes and development and services projects in the country’s liberated areas.

He added that the UAE’s wise leadership has prioritised its efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and improve their humanitarian conditions, and has directed the ERC to continue providing urgent humanitarian and development aid, which accompanied the liberation of Red Sea Coast, to ensure the stability of local residents.

During the meeting, the participants discussed their efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Yemeni citizens in the country’s liberated cities, as well as the UAE’s support for the UN programmes in Yemen.