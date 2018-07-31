42,000 Yemenis from Al Tuhayat, Zabid in Hodeidah benefit from Emirati aid

The ERC dispatched an urgent rescue aid convoy that included 6,000 food parcels, as well as basic supplies, which were distributed to local residents, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian campaigns and as per the directives of the wise leadership to support the Yemeni people. The move is aimed to help them overcome their difficult humanitarian conditions and provide them with a decent life.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the flow of aid convoys to the liberated and semi-liberated areas of Hodeidah comes in line with keeping pace with military operations to distribute more immediate relief assistance, ensuring access to Yemeni families immediately after lifting the siege imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Earlier, the ERC dispatched 35,000 tonnes of food aid in 10 Emirati ships, as well as an air bridge that includes seven flights that transported 14,000 food parcels to Yemeni people, and 100 aid convoys that transported supplies from local Yemeni markets. This is part of the comprehensive plan of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabic, to rescue Hodeidah and neighbouring areas, which in turn succeeded in carrying out similar relief and large-scale rescue operations in the liberated areas of Aden, Mukalla and Mocha.