Ajman CP receives Chinese delegation

His Highness' remarks came during a meeting with a Chinese delegation consisting of Hunan Province officials and representatives, as well as people in business.

Sheikh Ammar said that the latest visit by President Xi Jinping to the UAE had reaffirmed the strength of ties between the two countries.

He urged the Chinese delegation to further invest in Ajman across the trade and investment across sectors, particularly in information technology, renewable energy, and safety and security.

The meeting focused on the many advantages the Emirate of Ajman has to offer as an investment hub as a result of its strategic location, infrastructure facilities, advanced logistics capabilities and diverse resources.

Senior officials also attended the meeting.