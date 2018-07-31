Khalifa Foundation assists 180,000 Somalis

According to a spokesperson from the organisation, the campaign was implemented in accordance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and close monitoring by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The spokesperson said that a team from the foundation visited affected areas to assess the severe damage caused to the lands, farms, crops and the cattle of many Somali families, and in collaboration with the concerned local authorities, went on to provide thousands of food baskets as part of efforts to alleviate their hardship.

The total number of food parcels distributed across the campaign's duration totaled 36,000, benefiting 180,000 individuals.