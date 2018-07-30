Hamdan bin Rashid attends Dubai International Arabian Races Newbury Racecourse

Lt. General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai,Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui, UAE Ambassador to UK, Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of Shaikh Hamdan’s Office, and members of the event's organising committee.

The DIAR featured eight glittering races for Arabian-bred horses and also offered a fantastic, entertaining day out for all the family.

The race meeting was created in 1981 by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to help raise the profile of Arabian racing internationally.