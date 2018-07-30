Dubai Ruler issues two Resolutions

The Resolution No. 18 stipulates the formation of the Board of Directors of MBRSC with Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri as Chairman and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani as Deputy Chairman; and Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafeen, Mohammed Saif Al Meqbali, and Mansour Jum’aa Bu-Aseibah as members. The Board will serve a three-year term which is subject to renewal.

The Resolution No. 19 stipulates the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment with Mohammed Jum’aa Al Naboodah as Chairman and Ibrahim Mohammed Bu-Milha as Deputy Chairman; and Nabeel Abdul-Rahim Gargash, Khalid Ali bin Zayed, Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawheedi, and Abdul-Rahim Hussain Ahli as members.

The Board will serve a three-year term which is subject to renewal.

The resolutions shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.