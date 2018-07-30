Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler issues Decree on security regulations in emirate

The Decree stipulates that the institutions in the emirate shall abide by the installation and operation of security systems. It shall not be permissible to organise or manage public events until all security requirements have been met.

All existing institutions shall be required to settle their status within a three-month period from the issuance of the Decree.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its signature and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the articles of this Decree shall be repealed.