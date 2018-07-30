Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan Embassy's reception on Throne Day

The event, held at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; a number of senior officials; members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and a number of the Moroccan Community in the country.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the Moroccan Ambassador and people on the occasion while wishing further progress, prosperity and welfare for Morocco under the wise leadership of King Mohammed VI.

In his speech on the occasion, Morocco's Ambassador hailed the strong ties between the two fraternal countries and the keenness of the leadership of both countries to enhance relations in various fields. He also emphasised that the ideal fraternal relations are witnessing constant growing in all fields.