Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign begins new stage of missions in Egyptian villages

The campaign under the slogan, "Following in the footsteps of Zayed," and the supervision of senior Emirati and Egyptian volunteer doctors from the "Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme."

The campaign is a joint initiative organised by the Zayed Giving Initiative and the GWU, in partnership with Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, and in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

The campaign is also a model of humanitarian partnership, in light of the humanitarian approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2018 the Year of Zayed.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the campaign will reinforce its current missions in Egypt, through the launch of a mobile field hospital that will provide volunteer services in local villages, as well as through organising a series of volunteer forums to train leaders in specialist medical humanitarian work, and support its Emirati and Egyptian humanitarian medical volunteer teams, who reach out to thousands of women and children in Egypt.

Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the volunteer doctors from the UAE and Egypt, who have provided effective diagnostic, treatment and preventive services to women and children.

She also pointed out that the campaign was launched through an initiative by the programme, as part of its many global humanitarian initiatives that aim to train the youth, especially female leaders, in volunteering and working for the government and private humanitarian institutions.

Dr. Reem Othman, Humanitarian Work Ambassador, said that the campaign in Egyptian villages has helped hundreds of women and children and provided free treatment to patients suffering from heart and chest diseases, through the medical volunteer teams.

Professor Morsi Amin, Cardiologist and Head of the Egyptian Medical Volunteer Team, thanked Sheikha Fatima for supporting local humanitarian work programmes and encouraging doctors to engage in specialist volunteering programmes, by creating a programme that aims to attract the youth, especially women, to volunteer locally and internationally. He also lauded the efforts of the GWU to promote volunteer work and establish national and social humanitarian partnerships.