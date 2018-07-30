TRA organises lecture on security awareness

The lecture, held in cooperation with Al Ameen Service, detailed the importance of involving citizens and residents in the process of maintaining the security and stability of society, encouraging individual initiatives to deliver information that would protect the community from any harm, raising public awareness of the importance of information without undermining any security information, and promoting a sense of collective responsibility for providing a safe future environment for our children.

Security awareness is a preventive approach that countries should develop in the interest of security and stability, the TRA said in a press statement. "Security is a goal that concerns the community; it relates to all aspects of life and is not limited to an organisation or group over another or to individuals over others, but is the responsibility of the entire nation. Therefore, informed plans should be made to achieve security, so as to maintain a safe and stable life for the community," it added.

The lecture was organised to support the national awareness efforts, in cooperation with partners, in order to achieve all the entities’ objectives and safeguard members of society by raising security and national awareness that promotes loyalty to the UAE.

During the lecture, Jamal Ahmed Al Awbud, Head of Performance Development of Al Ameen Service, touched on how to develop security awareness by being in the workplace and having leisure time, as well as the security risks surrounding the region and targeting the nation. The workshop also included some alerts during abuse cases to the UAE and its symbols and ways to dispel rumours and preserve national unity.