Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Peninsula Shield Force Commander discuss cooperation

  • Monday 30, July 2018 in 2:22 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, on Monday received Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Balawi, Commander of the Peninsula Shield Force.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and joint coordination to enhance defence integration between the GCC countries, and ways to develop the peninsula's shield forces and enhance their capabilities and military readiness.
 
Al Rumaithi praised the active role played by the Peninsula Shield Forces in the GCC defence system and its high level of readiness, efficiency and combat capabilities. He also emphasised that the Peninsula Forces represent a pioneering model in GCC cooperation and integration.