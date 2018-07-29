Arab League signs participation contract at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Arab League signed on Sunday a contract for the participation of the Cairo-based pan-Arab organisation in the EXPO 2020 Dubai, the first world Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, from 20th October, 2020 to 10th April, 2021.
Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the League, inked the agreement with Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive-Director of EXPO 2020 Dubai Bureau, in the attendance of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.
 
Zaki said the Arab League's Secretariat-General would spare no effort to have an impressive engagement in the international exhibition, which will be staged for the first time in the Arab World.
 
UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", with sub-themes being 'Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.'