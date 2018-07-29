Arab League signs participation contract at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the League, inked the agreement with Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive-Director of EXPO 2020 Dubai Bureau, in the attendance of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

Zaki said the Arab League's Secretariat-General would spare no effort to have an impressive engagement in the international exhibition, which will be staged for the first time in the Arab World.

UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", with sub-themes being 'Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.'