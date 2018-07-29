Khalid Al Khalifa receives UAE Ambassador to Bahrain

He made his statement while receiving Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, after his recent appointment as ambassador.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalid congratulated Sheikh Sultan on his new position, and wished him success in performing his duties, which will help reinforce the historic ties between the two countries.

"We express our pride at the close relations between Bahrain and the UAE, which have strengthened our directives and visions, and have supported the cohesion between our countries. We also praise the UAE’s overall stature, in light of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the efforts of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Sheikh Khalid added.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Khalid, while reiterating that he aims to advance and develop relations between the UAE and Bahrain. He also praised Bahrain’s overall development, under His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, who strengthened its regional, continental and international stature.