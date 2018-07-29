Following in footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, UAE presents best models of friendship to the world: Nahyan bin Mubarak

He made his statement on the occasion of the annual "International Day of Friendship" on 30th July, which seeks to promote the culture of compassion and peace. He added that Sheikh Zayed had established the best examples of friendship that are based on respect, solidarity and social tolerance, which were followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the entire Emirati community is aware of the true meanings of friendship, cooperation and solidarity, which reflects the tolerance of Islam, while highlighting the importance of appreciating others, despite their religious, ethnic and cultural differences. He also noted Emirati national policies and programmes that are global models to follow, and unique examples of achieving happiness and prosperity for all.

There are over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, who enjoy decent lives and work in harmony with the entire community, in light of a legislative, social and cultural environment that maintains the values of tolerance and positive social dialogue, he added.

The International Day of Friendship is a United Nations (UN) day that promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures. It is observed on July 30 each year.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, organizations, and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The UN wanted for the day to involve young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.