Indian Minister praises UAE's achievements

Prabhu made these remarks at the launch of a global emerging technologies start-up competition, the "GovHack Series," attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, as the Chief Guest for the launch.

The competition is being organized under the aegis of the Directorate for Corporate Services Sector in the UAE Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future. It is part of the GovTech Prize, a UAE government initiative organised in partnership with the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The UAE Minister said in his speech at the launch that Artificial Intelligence will bring forth immense possibilities and challenges but these will also be opportunities for better governance across the world.

He said about the New Delhi leg of the competition that "many technology pioneers and innovators participated in this hackathon with one goal in mind: leverage technology to solve the biggest challenges of their governments." He thanked Prabhu "for his continuous support in making this a wonderful reality."

Yesterday’s inaugural function in New Delhi was the precursor of similar events in Tokyo, Santiago, Jakarta, Washington, London, Berlin, and Cairo to be held in the coming months between now and December this year.

Mohamed bin Taliah, the UAE government’s Assistant Director-General for the Government Services Sector, hoped in his introduction to the programme that it will enable greater engagement between governments and the people. He hoped that the effort will improve actual capabilities to solve real problems.

Prabhu described relations between the UAE and India as "historical but also contemporary" to promote new ideas. He said that through their bilateral cooperation and realization of a common vision, global good could become a reality "anywhere in the world."