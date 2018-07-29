FANR awarded ISO 27001 certification for information security management

The ISO 27001 is a framework that helps organisations manage and protect their information internally and externally. The certification will support FANR by identifying information-related risks and developing the needed controls in order to minimise them.

The certification is an embodiment of FANR’s commitment towards information security, quality and excellence that supports its mandate as the nuclear regulator in the UAE. The certification was awarded after FANR complied with the ISO 27001’s stringent requirements such as the organisation examining its information security risks, taking account of the threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts. It also requires adopting an overarching management process to ensure that the information security controls continue to meet the organisation's information security needs on an ongoing basis.

FANR took a number of actions to address its business needs and meet the requirement of the international certification such as it developed in 2013 the Information Security Management System, ISMS.

ISMS implements a set of administrative, physical and technical controls that support confidentiality, integrity and availability of information.

"The ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management is a demonstration of FANR’s efforts towards excellence and quality, which is necessary to achieve our vision in becoming one of the leading nuclear regulator globally as well as ensuring the protection of the people and the environment," said Osama Al Shehhi, Director of Nuclear Security Department at FANR.

Information security is integral to FANR’s safety culture being, the UAE’s nuclear regulator, to ensure protection of the people and the environment, alike.

FANR has future plans to adopt and implement systems that would enhance the business continuity of core functions and further streamline efforts to protect and secure its assets. The authority is taking necessary steps to ensure it complies with international best practices.

The Nuclear Security is one of the core functions of FANR where it adheres to international nuclear security standards to make UAE safe by developing regulations to protect the use, storage and transport of nuclear materials and facilities. It also adopts international nuclear security and physical protection agreements to implement authority’s mission in regulating the nuclear industry in the country.