SCMC's establishment a momentous occasion: Sheikha Fatima

In a statement marking the 15th anniversary of the Council's establishment, Sheikh Fatima said that every success and milestone the nation achieved in women and children's development is due to the care and provision of the Founding Father, who was adamant to ensure that Emirati women and children had access to education and opportunities for growth across all sectors.

She went on to say that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, has carried forward the legacy of late Sheikh Zayed, and stood by Emirati women and children, facilitating means to ensure their rights and due care.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has proven, time and again, its ability to implement innovative programmes that facilitate the empowerment of women and children, creating a productive environment for future generations to come, Her Highness continued. She explained that the adoption of the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood and the Strategic Plan to Promote the Rights of Children of Determination 2017-2021, created the necessary legal framework to formulate partnerships that benefit women and children.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted the nation's annual celebration of 'Emirati Children's Day' on 15th March, adding that this day aims to place a spotlight on Emirati youth. She said that this celebration sees the participation of government and private sector institutions coming together to help build a safe and stable environment for Emirati children, preparing them for the future, while ensuring they have profound respect for their heritage and culture.

Her Highness said that the UAE's high global standing, especially in human rights, women's empowerment, and child rights, is evidence of the leadership's continued efforts to ensure women's and children's rights are met.

She congratulated women and children on the occasion, urging the youth to seize the opportunities they have been given towards attaining a better future.