ERC dispatches urgent relief convoy to Districts of Tuhaita, Zubid in Hodeidah

The ERC said the urgent food assistance includes food baskets and other essentials that cover the basic needs of Yemeni families in these liberated areas.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said the relief convoy came as part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian and relief strategy to support the liberated districts so as to help the Yemeni people overcome the dire economic conditions, caused by the terrorist practices by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

''The UAE through its humanitarian arm, the ERC is supporting the liberation operations of districts and cities in the governorate of Hodeidah by providing more humanitarian and food assistance and implementing several development and service projects to improve the living conditions of the Yemeni people," he said.

The ERC dispatched an emergency relief bridge consisting of ten UAE vessels carrying 35,000 tonnes of foodstuff, as well as an emergency aid airlift that includes seven flights carrying 14,000 food parcels to the Yemeni people. Also dispatched are 100 trucks carrying aid purchased from local markets.

The UAE relief bridge is part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's comprehensive humanitarian plan to relieve Hodeidah and other surrounding areas. The coalition undertook similar relief operations after the liberation of Aden, Mukalla and Mocha that improved the living conditions there.