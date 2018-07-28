ERC delivers food baskets to liberated areas in Lahej

  • Part of the ERC humanitarian aid in Lahej
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Saturday launched a humanitarian operation to provide food baskets to needy people in the Karsh area of the Lahej governorate as part of its Year of Zayed activities in Yemen.
The food assistance is consistent with the UAE's humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
 
Speaking during the launch ceremony, Brigadier Abdul Hakim Musam, Commander of Karsh Front, said that the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, were making significant humanitarian efforts to help the Yemeni people since the break out of the war, launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
 
''Food baskets will be distributed to the underprivileged and displaced Yemenis in the liberated areas of the governorate,'' he stated.