ERC delivers food baskets to liberated areas in Lahej

The food assistance is consistent with the UAE's humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Brigadier Abdul Hakim Musam, Commander of Karsh Front, said that the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, were making significant humanitarian efforts to help the Yemeni people since the break out of the war, launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

''Food baskets will be distributed to the underprivileged and displaced Yemenis in the liberated areas of the governorate,'' he stated.