Founder’s Memorial attracts more than 28,000 visitors since public opening

The Memorial is a permanent national tribute to the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and represents a window for the visitors to learn about life of the visionary leader, his noble values and legacy which guide the way of Emiratis to excel in all walks of life. About 402 cultural tours were conducted by visitors at the Memorial.

It also received delegations from various educational and academic institutions which include over 1,061 male and female students who had the chance to acquaint themselves with the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed.

Situated on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the site encompasses 3.3 hectares of beautifully landscaped public space. The centrepiece of the space is The Constellation, a monumental artwork designed by public artist Ralph Helmick, which offers a dynamic three-dimensional portrait of Sheikh Zayed.