UAE's hosting of WDSC will elevate its standing as key contributor to empowerment and inclusion: Hessa Buhumaid

''The UAE boasts of being the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host the world gathering, which will attract more than 1,200 experts, researchers and professionals on Down syndrome from 64 countries.

''The UAE joined and endorsed the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, an international human rights treaty of the United Nations intended to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. The UAE has materialised this convention into policies, regulations and laws that promote, protect, and ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by persons with disabilities and ensure that they enjoy full equality under the law,'' she added.

She indicated that the UAE launched the National Policy for Empowering People with Determination, based on the national policy, which is based on six pillars: health and rehabilitation; education; vocational rehabilitation and employment: outreach; social protection and family empowerment; and public life, culture and sports.

''The policy aims to create an inclusive society for them and their families, through services and facilities that accommodate their needs,'' she explained.

She said that her ministry is working along with federal and local stakeholders to create a national unified classification for disability to serve as a national reference to be used by services providers to these groups.