ERC launches project to revamp Ali Muqbel Naji School in Dhale

The launch was attended by Under-Secretary of Dable Governorate Nabil Al Afeef and others.

Sheikh Mohamed Ali Mohammed, Chairman of the Parents Council at Hijr Education Zone emphasised the importance of revamping schools by the ERC to restore buildings destroyed in the war launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. It is also an important support for the population especially students. The people of the area extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its great support and its continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

An activist Saleh Salim praised the presence of the UAE team in one of the remote and poor districts of Yemen.