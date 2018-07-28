Mohammed bin Rashid names new board members of DIEDC

According to the Decree, the Chairman of the Board of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation will replace Hussain Ahmed Al Qamzi; and Director General of Dubai Municipality will replace Hussain Nasser Lootah. In addition, the Director General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority, DAFZA, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the DIEDC.

The newly appointed members will serve for the remaining term of the existing Board of Directors, which was formed as per Decree No. (5) of 2017. Under this Decree, the Board had a renewable term of three years.

The new Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the official Gazette.