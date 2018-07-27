UAE Embassy in Lebanon, Bekaa Youth Association sponsor 100 outstanding Syrian students

  Friday 27, July 2018 in 6:09 PM
  • During the signing
    During the signing
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache at the UAE Embassy in Lebanon has signed an agreement with Bekaa Youth Association to sponsor 100 outstanding Syrian orphan students. The Sharjah Charity International will bear the tuition fees for the academic year 2018/2019.
Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, who signed the agreement with Dr. Abdullah Al Tasa, Chairman of the Association, said the educational assistance underlines the developmental role and the humanitarian message of the UAE in Lebanon and the keenness of UAE leadership to stand with the Lebanese people.
 
''The agreement seeks to maintain psychological stability of the Syrian students and provide them with sources of success so as to excel in their academic attainment,'' he added.
 
Dr. Al Tasa said the UAE is one of the leading philanthropic and development actors in Lebanon. He also thanked the Sharjah Charity International for its financial assistance.