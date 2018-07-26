UAE condemns Houthis' targeting of two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea

"The attack is an act of terrorism that has jeopardised the international navigation, and confirms the continued threat of the Houthi terrorist militias to the freedom of navigation and world trade in the Red Sea," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The Ministry also expressed its concern about the repeated targeting of international shipping lines by the Houthi rebels. The statement stressed, "this cowardly attack mirrors the negative and dangerous role played by Iran in support of these coup militias and insisting on its hostile practices through providing the Houthi terrorists with weapons, equipment and ballistic missiles that threaten peace and security in the region."

The Ministry emphasised the UAE's full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against anyone who tries to harm its security or interests, while stressing at the same time the strong security relationship between the two countries.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's unwavering commitment as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to achieve security and stability in Yemen, and said, that it is fully aware of the connection of this goal to the security and stability of the region.

"This terrorist attack confirms the continuation of the militias escalation to evade the benefits of a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and affirms the rebellious mentality of the militias that is causing suffering to the fraternal people of Yemeni," the statement concluded.