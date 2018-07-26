Ajman CP receives Ethiopian Ambassador

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi welcomed the Ethiopian Ambassador, and wished him success in carrying out his duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Ethiopia, and means of advancing them for the interest of their peoples.

Berhe praised the cooperation between the two nations, as well as the progress and development the UAE has witnessed.

A number of senior officials attended the meeting.