Belhaif Al Nuaimi orders opening of entrance to Al Salma to traffic

During his visit to the project site, accompanied by Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Roads Administration at the Ministry, and Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director of the Southern Region, he highlighted the project’s importance to facilitating traffic movement for the area’s residents while noting that the project is progressing according to its approved timeline, in line with relevant international standards.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that the ministry aims, through implementation such projects, to attain a leading international position in the area of roads, as well as to maintain the UAE’s relevant achievements, such as winning the first position in terms of road quality for four consecutive years, and to support its infrastructure, which is the foundation of comprehensive development and commercial, economic and social advancement.

Al Nuaimi added that the ministry if working according to a comprehensive plan to link country’s various regions.

The Minister stated that the project is being implemented in two phases, at a cost of AED21 million. The first phase will see the construction of a bridge on the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Road at the entrance of Al Salma while the second will see the bridge being linked to the area’s entrances and exits, as well as the installation of street lamps and road signs to protect public, he added.

The ministry aims to develop the efficiency of the federal road network, especially in terms of safety and security, to guarantee smooth traffic movement while considering sustainability and environmental standards, he said in conclusion.