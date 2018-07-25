UAE Ambassador to South Africa presents credentials as non-resident ambassador to Botswana

This came during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, Gaborone, which was attended by a number of officials.

The UAE envoy conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Masisi. They also wished him good health and happiness and permanent progress and prosperity to the people of Botswana.

The UAE Ambassador emphasised the UAE's keenness to strengthen its relations and common interests with Botswana. He stressed the importance of promoting bilateral and cooperation relations and expanding the common interests of both countries.

The President of Botswana asked the UAE diplomat to convey his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his best wishes of good health and happiness as well more development and welfare for the Emirati people.

He also wished him good luck and success to discharge the duties of his missions. He emphasised the readiness of the official authorities to provide all kind of support for him to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.