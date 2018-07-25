Emirati Women’s Encyclopaedia’ will support women’s empowerment: Sheikha Fatima

During today’s launch of the "Investors' Portal Workshop," organised by the GWU at its headquarters, Sheikha Fatima stated that Emirati women have many achievements with the support of the wise leadership while pointing out that the encyclopaedia is a key part of the combined efforts of public and private institutions and civil society organisations to achieve the "National Women’s Empowerment and Leadership Strategy."

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, stated that Emirati women are present in all sectors and have proven that they are worthy of participating in the country’s sustainable development process while highlighting the directives of the "Mother of the UAE" to launch the encyclopaedia in April this year.

She added that the portal is an integral part of the encyclopaedia, and the GWU aims to acquire support and funding for its projects from the private sector.

"Coinciding with the launch of the second part of the encyclopaedia, we held a workshop, titled, ‘The Role of the Central Bank in Reinforcing the Role of Women in the Banking Sector,’ which was attended by 53 national banking officials and representatives of 28 banks," she further added.

Noura Abdulrahman Al Bastaki, Representatives of the UAE Central Bank, delivered a speech that praised Sheikha Fatima’s overall support for Emirati women.

She also presented the bank's statistics on the percentage of women who work in the bank and its interest in empowering women to work in this sector.

Eng. Ghalia Al Manaey, Director of the Information Technology Administration at the GWU, presented the GWU’s work on the encyclopaedia and the National Women’s Empowerment and Leadership Strategy.

She said that over 100 local and federal authorities, as well as civil society organisations, participated in creating the encyclopaedia while the number of women who participated exceeded 40,000.