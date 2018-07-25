ERC supports rehabilitation services for disabled in Yemen

The ERC added that it is keen to support the "Hayat Society for Early Intervention Association," through organising a training course for people with disabilities and improving the skills of teachers to deal such children and develop their cognitive behaviour.

The association helps children with mental disabilities, speech difficulties, developmental disorders, learning difficulties and autism.

Ibtihal Al Mahrouq, Chairwoman of the Association, said that the association wants to organise comprehensive early intervention programmes for these children especially aged two to sixteen.