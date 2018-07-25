UAE participates in ‘Global Disability Summit’ in London

She made this statement while participating in the "Global Disability Summit" in London, UK, as part of the UAE’s efforts to enhance its institutional capacities and benefit from global experiences in supporting people of determination.

The summit highlighted the importance of enabling people with disabilities to participate in all sectors, with the aim of integrating and encouraging them.

During a session that explored the life experiences of people with disabilities, Buhumaid presented the UAE’s experience in empowering people of determination while highlighting the UAE’s keenness, since its establishment, to keep pace with the global developments related to supporting people of determination and integrating them in education, the economy and society.

She added that the country has ratified the "UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities," which is clearly reflected in its laws, ministerial decrees and national policies, such as Federal Law No.29 for 2006 on the rights of disabled people while its children’s rights law is one of the laws that ensure the rights of children, including disabled children.

The Ministry of Community Development is currently preparing a comprehensive policy that aims to protect people of determination, in cooperation with relevant federal and local authorities and non-profit organisations, she said in conclusion.