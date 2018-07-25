Poland celebrates its independence, Sheikh Zayed centennial: Ambassador

Rostek went on to highlight that 2018 marks important milestones for both countries, adding that Poland this year celebrates 100 years of independence, while the UAE is celebrating the centennial birth anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In an interview with Emirates News Agency, WAM, the Polish Ambassador said that his country will host in its capital, Warsaw, the UAE-Poland Business Forum on 11th November. The Forum, held under the patronage of President Andrzej Duda of Poland, seeks to explore bilateral trade ties and investment opportunities for the two countries, he added.

He went on to say that 2018 is a distinguished year for UAE-Poland relations. Poland is proud to be the Guest of Honour at the 2018 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, he said, adding that the book fair provides Poland with an opportunity to showcase timeless 19th Century Polish literature and the country's recent accomplishments by Nobel prize-winning Polish writers.

Rostek noted that there are currently 14 daily direct flights between the UAE and Poland. The mutual exemption of entry visas for the citizens of the two countries has also contributed to an increase of tourists and visitors, he explained, noting that in 2017 Polish visitors to the UAE exceeded 70,000. The UAE also hosts the most significant Polish community in the Arab world, numbering 4,500, he added.

The Ambassador stressed his country's keenness to encourage UAE companies to explore investment opportunities in Poland via visits, exhibitions and specific events. Rostek said that there are great opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of agricultural innovation, including the employment of modern technologies and scientific research in developing production mechanisms in the food industries.

He also praised the UAE's strong commercial position, its leadership in the transport and logistics sectors, and the investment capabilities and expertise of its companies as well as its open trade policies and strategic geographic location. He pointed out the importance of joint coordination to familiarise private sector companies with the commercial and investment opportunities offered by the UAE and Polish markets.

Rostek emphasised Poland's efforts to consolidate economic and trade relations with the UAE in various fields of common interest.

According to a report by the Ministry of Economy on the non-oil trade between the UAE and Poland for 2017, the volume of exchange between the two sides increased from AED1.127 billion (US$307 million) in 2010 to AED4.418 billion ($1.203 billion) the end of last year, reflecting a solid trade partnership between the two friendly countries.