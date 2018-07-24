Abdullah bin Zayed receives Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, both sides discussed their joint bilateral relations and the developments to the situation in Yemen, as well as their humanitarian and relief efforts to assist the Yemeni people and return stability to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Al Yamani while wishing him luck in his duties.

Sheikh Abdullah renewed the UAE’s consistent stance towards Yemen and its people; its aid through the Arab Coalition, led by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, by the side of legitimacy; its support of the UN’s efforts to return stability to Yemen, as well as the guarantee that the humanitarian assistance will reach the brotherly Yemeni people.

Khaled Al Yamani, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised the leading efforts made by the UAE for the restore stability and security to all parts of the Yemeni lands and its prominent role within the Arab Coalition led by the KSA.

He also commended the efforts of the UAE on the humanitarian and relief level to send assistance convoys to the Yemeni people.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.