Omar Al Olama highlights importance of utilising AI to improve government services

He made this statement while meeting a delegation from the Public Prosecution, which was led by Khalifa Sultan Al Khidr, Attorney-General and Chairman of Sharjah Appeal Prosecution, and included Haythem Ali Al Shawkah, Salem Ali Al Zaabi and Mohammed Mubarak Al Riyami, Director of the Information Technology Administration.

"The UAE government is encouraging the use of innovative solutions to benefit from new AI technologies, to make customers happy and facilitate their lives through a practical and efficient approach," said Al Olama.

He praised the efforts of the Public Prosecution to adopt AI, in line with the directives of the UAE government to improve their work and services and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The partnership between Al Olama’s office and the Public Prosecution will help promote the use of AI in the latter’s work and services, as well as to strengthen the culture of organisational innovation among its employees.

The delegation presented the innovative projects and initiatives launched by the Public Prosecution that employ AI in the justice sector, including the "Smart Prosecution Initiative," which aims to automate public prosecution services, and the "Smart Kiosk Initiative," which aims to facilitate access to certificate and payment services. A team will also be formed to establish a future roadmap related to the Public Prosecution and AI, which will help achieve the "Robot Public Prosecutor Project."

The delegation conveyed the greetings, to Al Olama, of Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, who stressed the importance of adopting modern and advanced technologies, such as AI, to enhance the prosecution services.