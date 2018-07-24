ERC sends relief convoy to people of Dammun, Yemen

Part of ERC’s relief convoy to the people of Dammun in Tarim District

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the ERC has promptly responded to the humanitarian calls of the residents of eastern and western Hadramaut to ease their humanitarian suffering.

"The convoy seeks to improve the living conditions of local people, through providing basic supplies, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and development efforts in Yemen’s liberated areas that are aimed at easing Yemeni people's suffering from food shortages," he said.

Khalid Huwaidi, Director-General of Tarim District, praised the diligent efforts made by the ERC to meet the needs of Yemenis in the country's liberated areas and governorates.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for standing by the Yemeni people across different parts of the country.