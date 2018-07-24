UAE Ambassador attends festival at National Museum of Australia

The festival was the closing event of an exhibition, titled, 'So That You Might Know Each Other: Faith and Culture in Islam’. The exhibition was a celebration of Muslim people across the world, their daily lives, traditions and spirituality. Held for the first time in cooperation with the Sharjah Museums Authority and the National Museum of Australia, the exhibition features objects including musical instruments, armour, precious manuscripts, ceramics and jewellery. It was on show at the National Museum of Australia from 20th April to 22nd July 2018.

The exhibition witnessed a considerable turnout of around 2,000 visitors, as well as the participation of several embassies and Arab and Islamic communities in Australia.