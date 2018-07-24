Joint Statement on the Eritrean-Ethiopian-UAE Tripartite Summit in Abu Dhabi

The agreement paves the way for improved bilateral relations and contributes to enhancing the security and stability of the two countries in particular, the Horn of Africa and the wider region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the wisdom of President Afwerki and Prime Minister Ahmed, and commended the bold historic step that led to the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries, which reflects their astute statesmanship and paves the way for years of stability, development and prosperity for the neigbouring countries.

The tripartite statement underscores the deep relationship the UAE enjoys with both Eritrea and Ethiopia, and their common interests, which will enhance the prospects for peace and development based on this agreement, which is a solid foundation for peace and stability in the region.

The UAE affirmed its support for the peace agreement between the two countries in the interest of maintaining a proper relationship in a framework of good neighbourliness and respect for international laws and charters.

In their statement, the parties called upon the international community to support this historic and constructive agreement to promote peace, stability and development and to benefit the peoples of the two countries and the wider region.

The two Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders also appreciated the wisdom of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the contribution of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence, in sponsoring and pushing forward the peace agreement to be a catalyst for positive relations that will benefit the neighbouring countries and the Horn of Africa.

President Afwerki and Prime Minister Ahmed thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their contribution to the efforts to end the dispute between the neighbours. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have spared no effort to help the two countries re-establish good relations for the sake of their people and the wider region.