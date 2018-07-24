UAE President awards Order of Zayed to Eritrean President, Ethiopian PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, presented the Order of Zayed, the highest national award, conferred on kings and heads of states, to Isaias Afwerki, and Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at the presence of the peacemakers of the Horn of Africa in UAE, and praised their efforts to bring about peace, security and stability, having worked together to end the conflict between their countries.

Isaias Afwerki and Dr. Abiy Ahmed expressed their happiness at being presented the award. They appreciated the UAE's efforts in supporting peace and development in their countries and its role in building bridges of friendship, cooperation and peace with various countries.

An official reception was held for the state guests at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The guests were received at the palace by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and were greeted by Sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials of the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with the members of both delegations.

Isaias Afwerki and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, then went to the podium where the national anthems of Eritrea, Ethiopia and the UAE were played, and the artillery fired 21 rounds in salute of the state guests.

The two guests signed the guestbook with a note expressing their happiness at visiting the UAE. They wished the people of the UAE and the government continued progress and prosperity, and appreciated the UAE's humanitarian and development role across the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed later hosted a luncheon in honour of Isaias Afwerki and Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Among those who attended the official reception were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; a number of Sheikhs, ministers; members of the Executive Council, top military and police officials.

The Eritrean President was accompanied by Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yamani Jabr, Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs, and Amin Hasan, Director of the President's office.

The Ethiopian President was accompanied by Ahmed Shide Mohammed, Minister of Government Communication Affairs Office, Lima Wako, Head of the State of Oromia; Vitisem Arega, Minister of State; and Tebeje Berhe, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE.

The investiture ceremony was also attended by ambassadors of friendly countries and heads of international missions accredited to the UAE.