Ajman CP receives British Ambassador

The Ajman Crown Prince welcomed the ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the UAE and UK at various levels. Al Nuaimi also said that Ambassador Moody will receive all the cooperation he needs from officials to facilitate his mission.

Al Nuaimi and Moody also discussed bilateral relations and ways of developing and consolidating them for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The British Ambassador commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials in Ajman.