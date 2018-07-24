Arab Coalition Forces intercept two Houthi militias drones

The Iranian-made Qasef-1 drones, were loaded with explosives, one of which was targeting sites of Yemeni Legitimate Forces in the Mocha Directorate. The second UAV was headed towards a civilian populated area in Al Khawkhah District in Yemen's Hodeidah Governorate.

During the examination of the aircrafts components, Arab Coalition specialised teams discovered a large quantity of explosive materials which were prepared to carry out terrorist operations against civilians.

The continued Houthi militias targeting civilian populated Yemeni cities and directorates, and the involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the coup, are contrary to all international laws and conventions and clearly shows Iran's attempts to destabilise the region and threaten peace and security in Yemen.