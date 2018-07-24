Arab Coalition destroys Houthi boat on Yemen's Red Sea Coast

The Arab Coalition targeted the Houthi militias, foiling a terrorist operation in one of the most critical international shipping and trade lanes of the Red Sea.

Houthi militias have consistently attacked and threatened international maritime traffic and trade along the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait in clear violation of UN Resolutions, international laws and conventions.

Arab Coalition naval forces continue to carefully monitor Houthi terrorist activities along the Red Sea, which include the use of booby-trapped boats and ad-hoc placement of naval and seam mines on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, clearly violating international laws and norms that criminalise such practices.

The Arab Coalition Forces continue to play a pivotal role in securing maritime traffic and international trade routes across the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. Worth noting, Houthi militias are currently holding the Port of Hodeidah as a base to target international shipping traffic. The liberation of the port is of strategic importance as it will prevent the supply of arms to Houthi militias and restore navigation security.