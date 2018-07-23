ERC organises edutainment function in Abyan

The competition comes as part of the ERC's efforts to preserve the Yemeni heritage and encourage those interested in promoting different aspects of the country's national folklore and culture.

The contestants came up with impressive henna tattoos that reflected the quintessential beauty of the Arabian and Indian heritage.

Henna is a small flowering shrub that has many uses. The fragrant flowers are used to create perfume, and the leaves are dried and then turned into a fine powder that’s used for dying clothes, hair and temporarily dying the skin hence henna tattooing. The plant has even been known to treat skin conditions.

The participants, who all were financially rewarded at the end of the contest, appreciated the ERC's initiative and interest in reviving the country's cultural legacy.