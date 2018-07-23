ESMA, ENAS sign MoUs with Belarusian State Centre for Accreditation

During the signing of the MoU between ESMA, ENAS and BSCA

The MoUs, which were signed in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, by Abdulla Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, and Dr. Rehab Al Ameri, Director of ENAS, include the implementation of the Emirati system for monitoring and training halal products, as well as the training of Belarusian authorities on the UAE’s halal accreditation requirements.

Al Maeeni said that ESMA aims to comply with the directives of the wise leadership to develop the Islamic economic sector while noting that the country has already adopted an integrated global system for halal products.

He added that the UAE has launched many key international initiatives and has signed MoUs to promote the halal sector, as well as the standardisation and metrology sectors, to achieve the authority’s goals and make the country’s national halal system the basis of an international halal system.

Al Maeeni noted the UAE’s efforts to promote the halal sector and regulate halal products, as well as to train international authorities that grant halal certificates, with the aim of improving the accuracy of its investigations and scrutinising the quality of products and their compliance with the Islamic Sharia. The MoUs will also benefit authorities that grant halal certificates in countries neighbouring Belarus, he added.

He further added that the MoUs aim to improve the halal accreditation of the food and makeup industries, as well as to develop the standardisation, metrology and quality system of Belarus, in line with Emirati standards.

He also praised the halal accreditation system adopted by the UAE Cabinet, which guarantees the compliance of halal products and services with the Islamic Sharia while noting that the MoUs will benefit Belarus, by providing technical cooperation and exchanging information and technologies.

The signing of the MoUs was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Manqoosh Alteneiji, UAE Ambassador to Belarus, and Roman Golovashchenko, Ambassador of Belarus to the UAE, as well as government officials from Belarus.