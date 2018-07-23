Ajman CP honours people of determination

Sheikh Ammar presented certificates and gifts to the participants while honouring the representatives of government and private authorities who cooperated with the department in implementing the initiative, which aims to train and employ people of determination to work in the public and private sectors and hotels in Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the role of people of determination is as important as other people, and their national and international achievements reflect their character while confirming their positive participation in the community.

During his meeting with the people of determination at the Ruler’s Court, held today, Sheikh Ammar said that the UAE has become a leading country in implementing and supporting initiatives related to people of determination, which were adopted by public and private organisations to provide the best services and training programmes.

He added that the country’s essential achievements are due to the efforts of the wise leadership.

He further added that further work must continue, to support and fully integrate people of determination in the community and make the UAE a model to follow in encouraging their overall participation. He also noted that disability should never be an obstacle, as they are a key part of the community.

Sheikh Ammar called on government departments, authorities, organisations and private entities to hire people of determination and train them to serve their country while highlighting the importance of finding solutions to their challenges, as well as adopting initiatives to integrate them into the community.

At the end of the meeting, he honoured the people of determination and the authorities that supported the initiative.

Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to the Ruler’s Court, Salem Saif Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office, Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality, and several senior officials attended the meeting.

Representatives of government authorities and private entities that hosted the trainees for a month also attended.