Dar Al Ber reviews humanitarian projects in Albania, Kosovo

The delegation included Omran Mohammed Abdullah, Head of the Charitable Projects Sector, and Abdulkarim Jaafar Al Hassan, Director of the Asia and Europe Projects Administration of the Association.

Abdullah said that the society’s charitable and development projects, which number 14 in Albania and 29 in Kosovo, includes the construction of mosques and the digging of wells.

He added that the visit aims to assess the society’s partners in Kosovo and Albania, as well as to explore the nature of the two countries, to enable the society to draft an appropriate charity plan and overcome its administrative hurdles, to facilitate its charity work.

He noted that the delegation visited the society’s projects in both countries, to assess quality of construction and attention to detail while noting that they will perform regular visits, to learn about the obstacles faced by the society’s projects and how to monitor contractors.

Al Hassan said that the team discussed the performance and timelines of the society’s projects, as well as its response to relevant correspondence and communication.

At the end of its mission, the delegation considered the demands of the society’s partner authorities from both countries, especially those that are working on Islamic centre projects while highlighting the need for projects to help vulnerable and poor families, as well as the necessity of supporting development projects and maintaining agricultural land, to increase the income of families.