Third batch of Emirati Engineers join FANR Nuclear Training Programme

The engineers will commence a yearlong nuclear regulatory development programme. It will provide them with the fundamental knowledge necessary in order to understand the technical concepts applicable to nuclear engineering and regulation.

“Ensuring the human sustainability in the nuclear sector tops our priority. FANR’s flagship Developee Engineers Programme plays an indispensable role in building national capacity to make them able to contribute to the sector,” said Shaimaa Al Mansoori, Director of Education and Training at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

The programme for the new engineers is based on a modular approach with a mix of both technical and soft skills development as well as a rotation plan in FANR’s various operational departments to learn the various functions of the nuclear regulator. The second part of the programme consists of an intensive 13-week nuclear fundamentals course focusing on nuclear principles: safety, security and safeguards as well as environmental protection, health physics and general engineering. The engineers will then undergo four eight-week job rotation modules followed by a study tour abroad.

With the addition of the new engineers, FANR now has a core of Emirati engineers and health physicists who represent FANR’s sustained commitment to overseeing peaceful, safe and secure nuclear activities in the UAE. It currently employs over 230 employees, of whom 64% are Emiratis.