ERC provides emergency relief assistance to displaced people in Shabwah, Yemen

These people fled the Yemeni provinces which were under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The latest assistance comes in line with the instructions of the UAE leadership to ease the suffering of Yemeni people who are facing dire conditions.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, the ERC representative in Shabwah, emphasised the importance of aid delivery to displaced people to meet their daily necessities. He pointed out the efforts of the authority to ease the suffering of the local population and provide basic food items for all those affected by the situation in Yemen. He added that the assistance is in addition to other humanitarian initiatives launched by the authority.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the UAE for its continuous support and praised the ERC's efforts for delivering humanitarian aid.